Outside of new product drops, Black Friday is a PC gamer’s favorite time of the year. There are killer deals to be had in just about every category, and this is the time where you can upgrade your computer further than you anticipated due to discounted products and sales. Well, what all will be available this Black Friday? We dive deep into retailer ads to find the best PC gaming deals available during Black Friday 2020.

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Internal Components

Internal components for your computer, be it storage, RAM, or an elusive graphics card, can arguably be the most expensive part of any build. Sure, things like the mouse, keyboard, and other peripherals are important, but what good does that do if you don’t have a killer computer to match?

If it’s time for a processor upgrade, then Best Buy will be a great place to look. Notably, the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X will be down to $280, which is $50 below its regular price. Plus, the Intel i7-10700K will be on sale for $360, which is also $50 off. Whether you’re team red or blue, these processors are awesome for gaming and content creation alike, both offering 8 cores and 16 threads for maximum multi-threaded power.

When it comes to graphics cards, Newegg is where it’s at. We won’t see RTX 30-series or AMD’s Radeon 6000-series GPUs on sale, but Newegg will have the ZOTAC RTX 2060 graphics card for $310, which is one of the best prices that we’ve seen for a 2060 in a while. You’ll also be able to get system starter kits, including a Ryzen 9 3900XT + GIGABYTE B550 AORUS Master motherboard for $620, or $70 off. There’s plenty on sale during Black Friday 2020 when it comes to internal PC components, so we’ve outlined a few more of our favorites below.

Other Black Friday component deals

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Computers

Maybe you’re not comfortable building your own desktop, but you want to start gaming on PC. If that’s the case, the ABS Prism B at Newegg will be a great option. It comes with the Ryzen 7 3700X processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For graphics, you’ll find the RTX 2070 Super 8GB GPU pre-installed, which is more than enough to get started with PC gaming. This is built to handle 1080p at 144FPS or higher and can easily tackle 1440p and even some 4K games, as well. During Newegg’s Black Friday sale, this desktop will be down to $1,250, which is a killer deal for what you’re getting.

Other Black Friday computer deals

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Monitors

After you either upgrade the internal components of your desktop or just buy a new machine altogether, it’s time to consider replacing your aging display. After recently upgrading from 60Hz to 144Hz+, I can honestly say you need to think heavily about making that jump if you haven’t already. Samsung’s Odyssey G7 27-inch 1440p 240Hz monitor would be a great choice. You’ll find it at Newegg for $500 during Black Friday, and it normally goes for $700. With a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1440p resolution, this monitor should last you quite a while before it’s time to make the next upgrade.

Other Black Friday monitor deals

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Peripherals

Now that your monitor has received the upgrade it deserves, it’s time to take a look at other devices that sit on your desk: peripherals. If you’re still using the mouse and keyboard that your computer came with, it’s time to upgrade. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse will be down to $100 at Best Buy, which is $50 below its normal rate. As a wireless mouse, this not only helps clean up the looks of your desk but also ensures that you can freely move around without getting things tangled up.

Other Black Friday peripheral deals

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Storage

Storage has come a long way over the years. From standard hard drives with read and write speeds of 100MB/s or less, to new NVMe standards that can reach upward of 7,000MB/s, we have options for every price range and need under the sun. One favorite that will be on sale is the WD BLACK SN750 1TB NVMe SSD, which drops to $116 at Newegg. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $180, and it’s never fetched less than $120 at Amazon. I used this drive daily in my gaming desktop, and it’s never let me down. It has killer speeds, plenty of storage, and takes up zero additional room in your case since it mounts flush to the motherboard.

Other Black Friday storage deals

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Virtual Reality

When it comes to virtual reality, sales can be fairly hard to come by. Black Friday won’t offer a ton of discounts in this category, but one notable sale we will see is Newegg’s drop of the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR Headset to $799, which is a $100 discount from its normal rate. This is a rare sale, so if you’ve been wanting to dive into the world of virtual reality, this could be your shot to save.

