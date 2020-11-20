Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook now $200 off, more from $169 ahead of Black Friday

Today has seen plenty of Black Friday promotions go live, and now various Chromebooks are being discounted ahead of the shopping event next week. Headlining all of the deals, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $799 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Usually selling for $999, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, marks the best we’ve seen in months, and matches the all-time low. Delivering a more premium Chromebook experience than other options on the market, here you’ll find a 13-inch 4K AMOLED display, aluminum build, and backlit keyboard. On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM and a 2-in-1 form-factor with bundled S Pen. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 380 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on from earlier in the year. Head below for more Black Friday Chromebook deals from $169.

Other Black Friday Chromebook deals:

While you’ll still be able to score an all-time low on Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 at $199, it might be worth grabbing one of Amazon’s in-house laptop sleeves with some of the savings from any of today’s discounts. Coming in a variety of sizes and colors, there are options to go with any of the Black Friday Chromebook deals above with prices starting at $11.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook features:

Complete tasks on the go with this Fiesta Red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer. The 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display provides stunning visuals, while the Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM deliver powerful performance. This Bluetooth-enabled Samsung Galaxy Chromebook laptop computer has a 256GB SSD that speeds up startups and offers ample storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

