Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 packs a metal build at $199 (Save $31)

-
WalmartSamsungChromebook
Get this deal Reg. $230 $199

Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $199 shipped once added to your cart. Typically fetching $230, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low. With an all-metal body, Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 delivers a more durable package compared to other Chrome OS machines alongside a robust “military-grade” design. Notable features like 12.5-hour battery life, built-in Google Assistant, and USB-C charging are complemented by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of solid-state storage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 345 customers.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the Samsung Chromebook 4 by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $11. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class, having a sleeve like this a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between note-taking sessions and the like.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 is also still on sale, having dropped to its second-best price to date at $80 off. We’re also tracking the first price cut at Amazon on Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, which is certainly worth a look, as well.

Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 features:

Take the classroom anywhere with the platinum titan 11.6″ 64GB Chromebook 4 from Samsung. Designed for web browsing and light computing tasks, this Chromebook sports a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, as well as 6GB of soldered RAM. User can store critical files on the integrated 64GB eMMC SSD, or they can use the laptop’s built-in microSD card reader to expand storage further. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Samsung

Chromebook

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

ASUS Chromebook Flip packs a 2-in-1 design, USB-C, more at $429 (Save $100)

$429 Learn More
Save $80

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 drops to second lowest price yet at $80 off

$529 Learn More
Save 30%

Adopt Samsung’s 27-inch 240Hz 1080p Curved Monitor at $280 (Save $120, All-time low)

$280 Learn More
Save up to 32%

Samsung’s AirPlay 2 4K TVs up to 32% off, more early Black Friday deals from $80

From $80 Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has handwashing timers + more at an Amazon low of $169

$169 Learn More
$249 off

Apple’s now previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Air hits all-time low at $249 off

$1,050 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

Learn More
70% off

Nautica’s Black Friday Event starts now with 50-70% off sitewide: Deals from $10

From $10 Learn More