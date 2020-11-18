Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 packs a metal build at $199 (Save $31)

Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $199 shipped once added to your cart. Typically fetching $230, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low. With an all-metal body, Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 delivers a more durable package compared to other Chrome OS machines alongside a robust “military-grade” design. Notable features like 12.5-hour battery life, built-in Google Assistant, and USB-C charging are complemented by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of solid-state storage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 345 customers.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the Samsung Chromebook 4 by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $11. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class, having a sleeve like this a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between note-taking sessions and the like.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 is also still on sale, having dropped to its second-best price to date at $80 off. We’re also tracking the first price cut at Amazon on Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, which is certainly worth a look, as well.

Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 features:

Take the classroom anywhere with the platinum titan 11.6″ 64GB Chromebook 4 from Samsung. Designed for web browsing and light computing tasks, this Chromebook sports a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, as well as 6GB of soldered RAM. User can store critical files on the integrated 64GB eMMC SSD, or they can use the laptop’s built-in microSD card reader to expand storage further.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!