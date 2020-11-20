Tidy up with DYMO’s LetraTag Label Maker, now $18 (36% off)

Amazon is offering the DYMO LetraTag 100H Plus Label Maker + Two Tapes for $17.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This wall-mountable label maker lets you take charge of disorganized situations at a moment’s notice. Owners are able to choose from five font sizes, seven print styles, and eight box designs. The built-in display conveys what is going to come out before printing, helping ensure you have everything just the way you like. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Forfeit the extra tape and digital controls to save with DYMO’s Embossing Label Maker at $10. Instead of using a keyboard this model relies on an “intuitive turn and click labeling system.” Buyers will find letters, numbers, and symbols along the dial.

Another way to stay organized is by having a backpack that can perfectly hold everything you need to haul. We’ve got a selection of Amazon discounts on brands like Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil from a few days ago that’s still live. Our favorite from the bunch is Osprey’s Raptor 10 Hydration Backpack at $35 off. Swing by the full list to see what else is available.

DYMO LetraTag 100H Plus Label Maker features:

  • Choose from 5 font sizes, 7 Print styles and 8 box styles
  • See font effects on screen before you Print with a graphical display
  • Take advantage of 9 label memory and 2 line printing
  • Save power with auto off functionality
  • 13 Character LCD screen

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

