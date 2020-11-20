Fossil’s Black Friday Event is here! Save 40% off sitewide + free shipping

Fossil is currently having its Black Friday Event with 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Find great deals with Gen 5 smartwatches from $149, bags, wallets, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Elevate your everyday look with the Gen 5 Smartwatch The Carlyle for $179, which is down from its regular rate of $295. This stylish watch would also make a great holiday gift and you can choose from three band options. It’s more than just looks with this style, it easily tracks your steps, workouts, lets you answer calls, receive or reply to texts, and more. I also love that it features multi-day battery modes to give you extended life and charge faster. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Fossil or you can shop the entire sale here.

