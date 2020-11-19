Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale is live with 50% off your purchase: Parkas, vests, more

-
FashionEddie Bauer
Get this deal 50% off From $12

Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale starts today with 50% off your purchase. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 50% off clearance with code FESTIVE at checkout. Gear up for the cold weather season with great deals on jackets, vests, pants, sweaters, home decor, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Superior Down Parka Jacket. This trendy coat features a stylish faux fur hood and you can choose from five versatile color options. It’s currently on sale for $175, which is down from its original rate of $349. It would also be a fantastic option for winter sports with waterproof material and 600-down insulation to help keep you warm when your heading down the slopes. With nearly 800 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Better yet, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Yukon Classic Down Parka Jacket is very similar. It’s currently on sale for $150 and regularly goes for $299. Hit the jump to find even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Lacoste Winter Sale that’s offering 30% off outerwear, sweaters, accessories, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Eddie Bauer’s Holiday Gift Guide is loaded with ideas: Outerwear, accessories, home, more

Learn More
30% off

Backcountry’s Top-Notch Sale takes up to 30% off Columbia, Outdoor Research, more

From $15 Learn More
70% off

Nautica’s Black Friday Event starts now with 50-70% off sitewide: Deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
30% off

Lacoste Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Outerwear, sweaters, accessories, more

From $35 Learn More
44% off

Kipling Seoul MacBook Bag for $68 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $110)

67.50 Learn More
40% off

Columbia’s Early Black Friday Deals are live with 40% off select gear from $8

From $8 Learn More
75% off

Macy’s Black Friday Preview Event offers kids puffer jackets for $16 (Reg. $75), more

$16 Learn More
Reg. $127+

GoWISE’s 12.7-Qt. Air Fryer Oven hits Amazon low at $90 shipped (Today only)

$90 Learn More