Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale is live with 50% off your purchase: Parkas, vests, more

Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale starts today with 50% off your purchase. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 50% off clearance with code FESTIVE at checkout. Gear up for the cold weather season with great deals on jackets, vests, pants, sweaters, home decor, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Superior Down Parka Jacket. This trendy coat features a stylish faux fur hood and you can choose from five versatile color options. It’s currently on sale for $175, which is down from its original rate of $349. It would also be a fantastic option for winter sports with waterproof material and 600-down insulation to help keep you warm when your heading down the slopes. With nearly 800 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Better yet, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Yukon Classic Down Parka Jacket is very similar. It’s currently on sale for $150 and regularly goes for $299. Hit the jump to find even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Lacoste Winter Sale that’s offering 30% off outerwear, sweaters, accessories, and more.

