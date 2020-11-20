Merrell’s taking 40% off winter boots + up to 50% off sale items from $20

-
FashionMerrell
40% off From $20

Merrell’s offering 40% off select winter boots and up to 50% off sale items. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders or express delivery on purchases exceeding $120. One of our favorite options for this winter is the men’s Thermo Snowdrift Mid Lace-Up Boots that are marked down to $78. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $150. If you have an adventurer on your holiday gift list, this style would be a phenomenal option. They’re great for hiking with a waterproof exterior and a rigid outsole that helps to grip the ground with every step. Plus, it features a unique heat-reflecting insole that helps to radiate body heat back toward the foot, which is awesome for winter weather. You can choose from three versatile color options and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out TOMS Black Friday Preview Event that’s offering 35% off your purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Merrell

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Cole Haan’s Early Black Friday Deals take 50% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, outerwear, more

From $30 Learn More
82% off

Backcountry’s Early Black Friday Deals offer up to 82% off North Face, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
35% off

TOMS Black Friday Preview Event takes 35% off your purchase: Boots, slippers, more

From $30 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Rush Deals offer up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more

From $15 Learn More
Save up to 52%

Bring Assistant to the nightstand with Lenovo Smart Clocks from $25 (Save up to 52%)

From $25 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 20, 2020 – $120 off Apple Watch Series 6, Amazon Black Friday sales, more

Listen now
62% off

SOG multi-tool stocking stuffers up to 62% off for today only with deals from $23

From $23 Learn More

DJI: Deep Black Friday discounts on Mavic Mini, Osmo and more!

Learn More