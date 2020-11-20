Merrell’s taking 40% off winter boots + up to 50% off sale items from $20

Merrell’s offering 40% off select winter boots and up to 50% off sale items. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders or express delivery on purchases exceeding $120. One of our favorite options for this winter is the men’s Thermo Snowdrift Mid Lace-Up Boots that are marked down to $78. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $150. If you have an adventurer on your holiday gift list, this style would be a phenomenal option. They’re great for hiking with a waterproof exterior and a rigid outsole that helps to grip the ground with every step. Plus, it features a unique heat-reflecting insole that helps to radiate body heat back toward the foot, which is awesome for winter weather. You can choose from three versatile color options and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

