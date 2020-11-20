Petcube’s 2020 Play 2 Wi-Fi Laser Pet Camera now $50 off ahead of Black Friday

Petcube via Amazon is offering its Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera for $149 shipped. Also matched at Chewy. Regularly $200, today’s offer is $50 or 25% off the going rate and is the best price we can find. This is one gift you can put under the tree for you and your furry friends. The 2020 Play 2 offers 1080p HD live feeds of your pets directly on your smartphone no matter where you might be along with a 160-degree wide-view angle lens and night vision. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, this model sports two-way audio and a laser toy so you can keep the pups and kitties (or yourself) occupied if they get restless at home. Built-in Alexa voice commands and motion sensors roundup the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now if the laser toy feature and expanded wide angle lens aren’t must-haves for you, take a look at the vastly more affordable 2020 Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera at $40 shipped. This one is more than capable of keeping an eye on your special biddies, with two-way audio and magnetic mounting in tow. This Amazon best-seller carries a 4+ star rating from over 850 customers.

Now if the laser toy feature and expanded wide angle lens aren't must-haves for you, take a look at the vastly more affordable 2020 Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera at $40 shipped. This one is more than capable of keeping an eye on your special biddies, with two-way audio and magnetic mounting in tow. This Amazon best-seller carries a 4+ star rating from over 850 customers.

24/7 ULTIMATE PET MONITORING: With Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi pet cam, check on your pet anytime form your phone with 1080p HD video, 160° utlra-wide-angle view, and night vision. See up close with 4x zoom. Get real-time sound and motion alerts.

QUICK 2-MINUTE SETUP: Petcube Play 2 is the only pet camera to support 2. 4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi connections. iOS 11 and higher, Android 7. 1. 2 and higher are required.

CHAT WITH YOUR PET: With superior 2-way audio, you can hear and speak to your pet when away. Enjoy rich “lifelike” sound quality, now with a 4-microphone array and significantly improved speaker bar.

