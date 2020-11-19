Save up to 30% on TP-Link camera systems, smart LED bulbs, more from $14

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart 2-Camera Home Security System (KC310) for $129.99 shipped. Down from $180, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering two IP65 weatherproof cameras to your smart home setup, TP-Link’s Kasa system works with both Alexa and Assistant ecosystems, as well as your smartphone. Both of the cameras also sport 1080p recording with 130-degrees of visibility and wire-free designs so you can mount them anywhere. There’s also motion detection and rolling 12-hour cloud storage to round out the notable features. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 130 customers. Head below for more from $14.

Other TP-Link smart home deals:

Right now, you can also still save on these Leviton Decora Smart Switches from $30, as well as Anker’s latest eufy Keypad Smart Lock at a new low of $105. There are plenty of other deals to shop in our smart home guide, as well.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Camera System features:

Never miss a thing with crystal clear 1080p HD video with 130 degrees of visibility. The two KC310 cameras also comes with night vision that detects activities up to 25 ft. away in the dark. The KC310 gives you the freedom to place your smart cameras just about anywhere. With a rechargeable battery, place your KC310 cameras wherever you want, indoors or out.

