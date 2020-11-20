Arlo’s Essential Camera bundle drops to $249 (Save $100), Ultra $180, more from $176

Walmart is currently offering the Arlo Essential Security Camera Bundle for $249 shipped. Usually selling for $349, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, is $50 below the combined all-time lows of everything included, and marks the best price to date on the package. Providing plenty of coverage for your smart home setup, this bundle includes the Arlo Video Doorbell alongside a pair if its Essential Cameras. Everything comes equipped with 1080p recording, connects directly to your Wi-Fi, and works with Alexa as well as Assistant. The two wireless cameras feature weather-resistant designs on top of 6-month battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 5,200 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Arlo deals:

Ahead of Black Friday, we’re already starting to see a collection of notable discounts to upgrade your smart home. The latest Video Doorbells and accessories from Ring are currently starting at $35. Then go check out everything else in our smart home guide.

Arlo Essential Security Camera Bundle features:

Protect your home with the Essential security bundle. Speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio, and capture clear video – even at night. Optimized for the front door, Arlo Video Doorbell lets you see a person from head to toe or a package on the ground. Place your Arlo Essential Cameras in other locations at your home, such as the side of your house or backyard, for ultimate peace of mind. Create custom activity zones to focus on important areas like your front door or driveway.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!