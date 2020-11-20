SOG multi-tool stocking stuffers up to 62% off for today only with deals from $23

Today only, Woot is offering up to 62% off SOG multi-tools with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout is the SOG Baton Q4 EDC Multi-Tool for $32.99. Regularly $65 and currently fetching nearly as much at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $45, today’s deal is as much as 49% in savings and the lowest we can find. The The SOG Baton Q4 is actually more of a small tool kit bundle with a magnetic hex tool and Torx screwdriver set included. This pocket device is made of 5Cr15MoV steel and houses 22 total tools including several screwdriver attachments, a bottle opener, can opener, pliers, wire cutters, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below.

If the AmazonBasics multi-tool won’t cut it as a more affordable alternative, take a look at the Gerber Suspension-NXT instead. it comes in at $25.50 and carries stellar ratings from thousands at Amazon. It also houses its fair share of tools including a wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, ruler, and more.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot multi-tool sale for more SOG options starting from $23. Then go dig into our roundup of the best options out there from $5 and today’s Home Depot sale with offers at as much as 50% off.

More on the SOG Baton Q4 EDC Multi-Tool:

POCKET MULTITOOL AND SCREWDRIVER BIT SET: The SOG Baton Q4 is a small tool kit, a magnetic hex tool and Torx screwdriver set; includes bottle opener, can opener, pliers and wire cutter

A HOME TOOL KIT FOR YOUR EDC GEAR: These EDC tools serve as a Torx tool set for computers, phones and even a gun multitool; multi tool pocket knife, pliers and torx screwdriver set stows easy in the included custom leather case

STAINLESS STEEL POCKET TOOLS: This survival kit includes a multitool pocket knife made with 5Cr15MoV steel; lightweight multipurpose tool features an anodized aluminum handle

