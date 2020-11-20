Home Depot offers up to 50% off outdoor tools, generators, more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off outdoor tools, select generators, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Greenworks Pro 60V 20-inch Electric Snow Blower for $389.99. As a comparison, it holds pretty steady at $480 via Home Depot and trends around $450 elsewhere. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Greenworks includes a 20-inch width here, which makes it easy to blow snow off sidewalks and more. You’ll receive a 6Ah battery, as well, which should deliver enough juice to easily handle small to medium driveways this winter. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout is the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Leaf Blower for $69.97. That’s down as much as 20% from the regular going rate and just the second discount we’ve seen this year. Be sure to note, this is the tool-only model, without a battery. Ideal for cleaning up leaves and more, this cordless blower pushes up to 90MPH worth of force, making it easy to move waste in your driveway. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals in Home Depot’s 1-day sale. Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for more deals on everyday essentials that also will take it easy on the environment. Don’t miss Segway’s Black Friday deals on electric transportation and more with deals from $200.

Greenworks Pro 60V Electric Snow Blower features:

For homeowners who want the benefits of going cordless for everyday yard work but also want the confidence to take on occasionally challenging, tougher projects, the Greenworks Pro 60V family of tools are the ideal choice. Designed with medium/heavy-duty construction and materials, high-efficiency motors plus a universal 60V battery system that works across multiple products means you’ve got gas-equivalent power for your typical Saturday chores. Plus, when the tough jobs show up, you’ll be ready.

