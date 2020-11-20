Top-end Cuisinart griddles highlight Amazon’s Gold Box sale from $175

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of Cuisinart Griddles and more. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Cuisinart Flat Top Professional Griddle for $174.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This griddle features a 28-inch top, which is great for cooking breakfast, tacos, and more outside. That equates to 644-square inches of total cooking space. Includes a foldable design for “easy portability.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

For a more upgraded experience, consider reaching for the Cuisinart 30-inch Round Flat Top Outdoor Cooker for $319.59. It typically goes for over $450. This model offers a full 360-degree cooking station, making it a great option for brunch. You’ll have a 30-inch cooktop to make use of, so it will be easy to whip up large breakfasts and the like. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for more deals on Cuisinart griddles for your brunch and breakfast routines. If you’re still in a part of the country that’s able to gather outsides, these griddles are a great option for cooking breakfast for a small group.

Cuisinart Flat Top features:

COOKING SPACE: The cold rolled steel cook top provides 644 sq inches of cooking space.

DUAL GREASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM: The griddle is equipped with two front access grease cups for easy grease management. Simply guide the grease towards the cups and remove and clean.

FOLDING DESIGN: The griddle folds flat for easy and compact storage.

