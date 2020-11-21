Amazon’s broad watch sale takes Timex, Fossil, Citizen, + more timepieces as low as $20

-
Save 30% From $20

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled more a large variety of Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Fossil, and Skagen watches discounted as low as $20. Our top pick is the Timex Mod 44 Leather Strap Watch for $30 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate and marks the second-best price we have tracked. This highly-affordable timepiece features a black dial and 44mm brass case. It attaches to your wrist using a matching leather strap and is ready to resist water in depths of up to 100 feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more watches on sale.

Peruse more standout timepieces like Timex’s open-heart Self-Winder in our roundup from a few days back. It’s been marked down by $65, making now an excellent time to strike. Wearers are bound to appreciate its 40mm stainless steel case, silver-tone open-heart dial, and genuine leather strap. Swing by the full roundup to see what else is available.

Timex Mod 44 Leather Strap Watch features:

  • Adjustable black 22mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Black dial with partial Arabic numerals
  • Oversized black 44mm brass case with mineral glass crystal
  • Day & date window at 3 o’clock
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

