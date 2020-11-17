Timex’s open-heart Self-Winder hits new low, more Citizen, Fossil, Skagen timepieces from $49

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice variety of Timex, Skagen, Citizen, and Fossil timepieces up to 51% off. Our top pick is easily the Timex Waterbury Self-Winder Watch at $194.30 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This standout timepiece boasts a 40mm stainless steel case that’s paired with a silver-tone open-heart dial. A black croco-patterned genuine leather strap attaches this watch to your wrist. When it comes to water-resistance, wearers can rest easy when swimming since it’s ready to handle depths of up to 165 feet. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timex is reputable. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $49.

More watches on sale:

While you’re at it, be sure to take a moment and check out the Amazon offer we spotted on Skagen Falster 3. It’s fallen to a price of $199, an offer that shaves 33% off and matches the lowest price we’ve tracked. This offering is powered by Wear OS and features multi-day battery life, heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, and much more.

Timex Waterbury Self-Winder Watch features:

  • Adjustable black croco-patterned 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference; quick-release spring bars
  • Silver-tone open heart dial with full markers
  • 21-jewel automatic movement with 40-hour power reserve
  • Silver-tone 40mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal; luminous hands
  • Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

