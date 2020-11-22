Black Friday deals are now flowing in and Apple’s latest iPad Pro has dropped in price. The 11-inch Wi-Fi configuration is on sale from $729.99 with higher-end models seeing discounts totaling $99 or more. Those interested in the cellular model can find as much as $149 off the regular going rate, delivering a new all-time low on various models.

Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi version is $99 off most models with deals from $899.99. The same $150 discount is being applied to various cellular listings, as well. Again, these are new all-time low prices at Amazon across the board. Free shipping is available for all of today’s deals.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals throughout Black Friday on all of the latest tech out of Cupertino. This includes Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, both are which are on sale during Thanksgiving week.

Apple iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!