iPad Pro Black Friday pricing arrives with up to $150 off and new all-time lows

-
AppleBest iPad DealsBlack Friday 2020
$150 off From $730

Black Friday deals are now flowing in and Apple’s latest iPad Pro has dropped in price. The 11-inch Wi-Fi configuration is on sale from $729.99 with higher-end models seeing discounts totaling $99 or more. Those interested in the cellular model can find as much as $149 off the regular going rate, delivering a new all-time low on various models.

Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi version is $99 off most models with deals from $899.99. The same $150 discount is being applied to various cellular listings, as well. Again, these are new all-time low prices at Amazon across the board. Free shipping is available for all of today’s deals.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals throughout Black Friday on all of the latest tech out of Cupertino. This includes Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, both are which are on sale during Thanksgiving week.

Apple iPad Pro features:

  • 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

Black Friday 2020

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to $150

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off before Black Friday

$929+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more

Learn More
$40 off

Score Apple’s latest iPad Air at $559 with this early Black Friday deal

$559 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More
Reg. $49+

Official Apple Watch bands discounted from $29 in various styles ($20+ off)

From $29 Learn More