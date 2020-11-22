Official Apple Watch bands discounted from $29 in various styles ($20+ off)

Reg. $49+ From $29

Amazon is offering discounts on Apple’s official Watch bands today as Black Friday gets underway. Headlining is the Nylon Sport Loop for $29 in both sizes, which is down from the usual $49 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low in select colors. Official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands feature a “soft, breathable, and lightweight” design that’s perfect for workouts and other strenuous activities. The fully-adjustable band makes it easy to find just the right fit for your wrist. More below.

Amazon also has a variety of Sport Bands on sale from $29 in both sizes. That’s also good for $20 off and another Amazon all-time low. Apple’s Sport Bands are made of silicone and are another great option for workouts. Unlike the fully-adjustable nature of the lead deal above, this model has designated pinholes for various sizes.

Prefer something a bit more colorful? The Pride Edition of Apple’s Sport Band is down to $39.99 from the usual $49 price tag. This discount is also extended to the Sport Loop version, too. Shop the rest of the sale here for more deals.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

  • Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment.
  • The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.
  • On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.
  • You can match this band with any Apple Watch Series 5 case of the same size.

