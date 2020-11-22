Black Friday pricing rolls around for Amazon’s Fire HD lineup from $80

Amazon’s Fire HD tablet lineup is now being discounted for Black Friday. The HD 10 model is on sale from $79.99 shipped. That equates a $70 savings and matching the best we’ve seen at Amazon all-time. Fire 10 sports a 10-inch IPS display, while the larger option in today’s sale delivers a full HD display. Ideal for those not in need of Apple’s latest iPads or for kids that you don’t want to spend a fortune on just to have a tablet around. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can also find the popular HD Kids lineup on sale from $79.99. That’s a $60 savings on the entry-level HD 8 Kids or you can jump to the larger HD 10 Kids for $129.99 (Reg. $200). Your kids will be able to enjoy child-focused content that’s age appropriate, including “over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Fire HD 10 features:

10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM

Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

