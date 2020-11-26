Black Friday pricing rolls around for Amazon’s Fire HD lineup from $40

-
AmazonBlack Friday 2020
$70 off From $40

Update: Amazon is now discounting even more Fire tablets starting at $40. One standout is Fire HD 8 at $55 (Reg. $90).

Amazon’s Fire HD tablet lineup is now being discounted for Black Friday. The HD 10 model is on sale from $79.99 shipped. That equates a $70 savings and matching the best we’ve seen at Amazon all-time. Fire 10 sports a 10-inch IPS display, while the larger option in today’s sale delivers a full HD display. Ideal for those not in need of Apple’s latest iPads or for kids that you don’t want to spend a fortune on just to have a tablet around. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can also find the popular HD Kids lineup on sale from $79.99. That’s a $60 savings on the entry-level HD 8 Kids or you can jump to the larger HD 10 Kids for $129.99 (Reg. $200). Your kids will be able to enjoy child-focused content that’s age appropriate, including “over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of Amazon’s Black Friday sale for more deals on Echo speakers, Kindle E-readers, and the rest of the online giant’s most popular devices.

Fire HD 10 features:

  • 10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
  • Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM
  • Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
  • Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle
  • 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2020

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robot Vacuum is tackles the holiday c...
Banish bacteria, odors, and more with Blueair purifiers...
Amazon Thanksgiving board game sale from $13: Catan + e...
FoodSaver vacuum sealers, Contigo tumblers, and more dr...
Outfit your ride with a Vantrue dash cam, now up to 35%...
Amazon Thanksgiving Marvel sale from $8: Funko, Citizen...
Enjoy a workout at home: BodyBoss Resistance Gym $125 (...
Score an off-season discount on Sun Joe’s 2000PSI...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 40%

Blink Mini offers HD feeds for $25, plus outdoor cams on sale, more

From $25 Learn More
30% off

Ring’s latest Video Doorbells, accessories, more on sale $35 for Black Friday

From $35 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Latest Fire TV Stick streamers go on sale from $18 for Black Friday

From $18 Learn More
Reg. 20+

Amazon’s new Echo speakers discounted for first time during Black Friday from $10

From $10 Learn More

Amazon highlights small business Prime Day performance, Fire TV sales, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $130

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 returns to low of $65 shipped ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $130)

$65 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More

Fluidfreeride offering big savings, free electric scooters (and planting 100 trees per sale!)

Learn More