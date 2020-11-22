Logitech keyboards discounted for Black Friday: K480 Multi-device $20, more from $18

Amazon offers the Logitech K480 Multi-Device Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for $19.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, that’s as much as 50% off the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price. This model delivers a 3-in-1 design made to work with multiple devices simultaneously. Simply flip the switch and jump from one Bluetooth device to the next. It offers a full QWERTY design and a built-in tray so you can easily prop up various smartphones and tablets. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. That includes Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch models with up to $120 off.

Logitech K480 Bluetooth Keyboard features:

Type-on-anything universal keyboard

Switch easily between devices

Type in comfort; Multi-platform and cross-platform

Please refer to compatibility information present below

keyboard for your computer – that also works with your smartphone or tablet.Bluetooth range: up to 10 m (33 ft)

Just turn the Easy-Switch dial to switch typing between three connected Bluetooth wireless devices

