Logitech keyboards discounted for Black Friday: K480 Multi-device $20, more from $18

Amazon offers the Logitech K480 Multi-Device Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for $19.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, that’s as much as 50% off the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price. This model delivers a 3-in-1 design made to work with multiple devices simultaneously. Simply flip the switch and jump from one Bluetooth device to the next. It offers a full QWERTY design and a built-in tray so you can easily prop up various smartphones and tablets. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.
Other notable deals include:
- G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard: $40 (Reg. $70)
- G610 Mechanical Keyboard: $60 (Reg. $100)
- K400 Wireless Keyboard: $18 (Reg. $30)
- G513 LIGHTSYNC Mechanical Keyboard: $100 (Reg. $125)
- …and more!
Logitech K480 Bluetooth Keyboard features:
- Type-on-anything universal keyboard
- Switch easily between devices
- Type in comfort; Multi-platform and cross-platform
- Please refer to compatibility information present below
- keyboard for your computer – that also works with your smartphone or tablet.Bluetooth range: up to 10 m (33 ft)
- Just turn the Easy-Switch dial to switch typing between three connected Bluetooth wireless devices
