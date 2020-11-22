Sonos Black Friday sale kicks off from $299: Move portable speaker, Beam, more

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Sonos smart speakers for Black Friday 2020. Headlining is the Sonos Move Portable Speaker for $299 shipped. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and matching the best price we’ve seen to date. As the first battery-powered speaker from Sonos, the Move features ample connectivity options over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2 all in a portable design. Integrated voice control with Alexa brings another level of functionality to the mix alongside up to 11-hours of playtime on a single charge. In our hands-on review, we noted that Sonos “really knocked it out of the park with design and build, functionality, sound quality, and battery life.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Also discounted is the Sonos Beam Smart Sound Bar for $299, which is a $100 discount from the regular going rate.  Sonos Beam delivers AirPlay 2 compatibility, Alexa Voice Control and much more. Includes HDMI and optical inputs. This is a great way to upgrade your TV audio and the multi-room audio functionality is perfect for streaming all your favorite music services. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The Sonos Sub is also down to $599 as part of this sale. That’s a $100 price drop and matching our previous mention. Pair this smart speaker with the Sonos Beam above for a great home theater setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Prefer Alexa? Amazon’s Echo Black Friday sale is now live as well with deals from $10.

Sonos Move Wireless Speaker features:

  • The durable, battery-powered smart speaker for outdoor and indoor listening
  • Easy to use – Setup takes minutes, and control is simple with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and your voice
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth – Stream over Wi-Fi and connect Move to the rest of your Sonos system at home. Switch to Bluetooth when you’re away and offline

