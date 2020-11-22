Woot’s 1-day sale offers MacBook Pro and Air deals from $540

-
AppleBest Mac Dealswoot
$1,099+ From $540

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished previous-generation MacBook Air and Pro models from $539.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB model for $979.99. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $1,699 and our previous mention was $1,140. This is the best price we’ve tracked on this model to date. Notable specs here include a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 256GB below $1,000. More below.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on MacBook Air and Pro with deals from $540. While these are now previous-generation models, going the refurbished route increases your chance of even more notable savings. If anything catches your eye, make sure to act quickly as some models are beginning to sell out.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers three USB-A ports plus Ethernet for $20. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. That includes Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch models with up to $120 off.

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
  • 16GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • 3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS High Sierra

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro…

woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to $100

Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first discounts with these exclusive deals

$663+ Learn More
Up to 50%

Save big on MacBook Pro, iMacs, and accessories by up to 50% at Woot

From $25 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 — Apple: AirPods Pro $170, Apple Watch Series 3 $119, iPads, more

Learn More

Best Buy Black Friday Ad released: Deals start now, latest iPads heavily discounted, TVs, much more

Learn More
$200 off

Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro returns to all-time low with $200 discount

$1,799 Learn More
$49 off

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 gets first Amazon discount from $1,250

$1,250+ Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Top 10 deals coming next week

Learn More
Shop now

Marshall’s Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off retro speakers and headphones from $60

From $60 Learn More