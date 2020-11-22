Woot’s 1-day sale offers MacBook Pro and Air deals from $540

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished previous-generation MacBook Air and Pro models from $539.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB model for $979.99. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $1,699 and our previous mention was $1,140. This is the best price we’ve tracked on this model to date. Notable specs here include a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 256GB below $1,000. More below.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on MacBook Air and Pro with deals from $540. While these are now previous-generation models, going the refurbished route increases your chance of even more notable savings. If anything catches your eye, make sure to act quickly as some models are beginning to sell out.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers three USB-A ports plus Ethernet for $20. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. That includes Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch models with up to $120 off.

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core

16GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS High Sierra

