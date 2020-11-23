The adidas Black Friday Deals started today with up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. If you’re looking for a gift idea for a runner, you can score deals on supportive shoes, stylish apparel, accessories, and more with prices starting at just $4. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Ultraboost 20 Shoes will be a huge hit for the holiday season and they’re currently marked down to $120, which is $60 off the original rate. These shoes are great for workouts or everyday activities and they’re flexible to mimic your natural stride. It’s available in 18 color options and it features a sock-like fit to promote support. With over 3,400 reviews from adidas customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the adidas Black Friday Sale. You will also want to check out Nike’s early Black Friday deals with up to 50% off hundreds of popular styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal from this sale is the women’s Superstar Shoes that are currently marked down to $54, To compare, this style was originally priced at $90. These shoes are a great everyday sneaker that can easily be paired with dresses, jeans, shorts, leggings, and more. They come in an array of fun color options and prints as well. With over 500 reviews from adidas customers, this sneaker is rated 4.7/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to keep up with our fashion guide to score additional deals this week in anticipation of Black Friday.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!