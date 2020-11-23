Track holiday pounds! Body fat scale with Bluetooth on Gold Box for $21

-
30% off $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers 2 Bveiugn body fat measuring scales with Bluetooth connectivity and App for recording weight over time for $20.99-$24.99. That’s a match for all time low price on these 4.7/5 star rated scales which usually start at $30-$36. The ‘Fitdays’ app synchs with Fitbit, Apple Health and Google. Note the Black version is $20.99 and the White version is $24.99

With your savings, grab a digital kitchen food measuring scale for $13.99.

Bveiugn body fat measuring scales features:

  • 【Changing Starts from Knowing】 11 Health indicators provide accurate data for weight, BMI, Body fat rate, Visceral fat, body water, skeletal muscle rate, Muscle mass, bone mass, Protein, BMR, Body age.
  • 【Recording and Sharing in APP】 Download “Fitdays” from APP Store or Google Play. Smart phones get automatic binding and record all the changes automatically. Check the data in Fitdays APP anytime and anywhere you want. Clear changing curve helps you keep up with your improving easily.
  • 【G-sensor Weight Measure Technology】 4 high precision G-sensors make Bveiugn have higher precision and sensitivities. Bluetooth 4.2 has low-power chip. Integrated body, simple design, and rounded edge give you pleasant and safe experiences.
  • 【Accurate Measurement】 Give you intelligent detection to extra-cellular fluid by using dual frequency bio-electrical impedance. Weighing range is from o.4 to 400 pounds. Even a cup of water can be detected. Come to get the changing of your body from a cup of water.
  • 【Support 24 Member Profiles】 Bveiugn can store all information of 24 users. It recognizes instantly when a user steps onto it. Add your family members’ profile and get the data displayed on the app at a glance.

