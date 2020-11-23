Converse Cyber Week Deals offer extra 25% off sale styles from $25

-
FashionBlack Friday 2020Converse
25% off From $25

Converse Cyber Week Deals are live with extra 25% off sale styles with promo code CYBERWEEK at checkout. Gift a pair of shoes they can smile at all year with deals on boots, sneakers, and more. Converse Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Crafted Chuck Taylor Boots that are perfect for this winter. These boots are unisex, which means anyone can wear them and they’re currently marked down to $67. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $90. You can choose from two color options and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Cole Haan Early Access Black Friday Deals here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Cozy Club Chuck Taylor Sneakers have you ready for cold weather and they’re currently marked down to $43. The inside lining is made of shearling to add a toasty layer. They’re also highly fashionable and come in three versatile color options.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Black Friday 2020

Converse

About the Author

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbo...
totallee Black Friday sale 30% off with lowest prices y...
Amazon’s 14-piece Angled Wrench Set hits second-b...
adidas Black Friday Deals start today with up to 50% of...
Amazon’s premium dry-erase boards are borderless,...
Ninja Black Friday deals from $100: Air fryers, multi-c...
Segway’s matte black and orange electric scooter ...
[Update: New deals available] LEGO Black Friday sale go...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Clarks Early Access Black Friday Event takes 40% off your entire purchase + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
50% off

Cole Haan’s Early Black Friday Deals take 50% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, outerwear, more

From $30 Learn More
40% off

Rockport’s Best Sale offers 30% off popular styles + extra 40% off all outlet

From $40 Learn More
40% off

Merrell’s taking 40% off winter boots + up to 50% off sale items from $20

From $20 Learn More
Up to 40% off

HomeKit cameras, smart locks, Wi-Fi vacuums, more in early Black Friday eufy sale from $20

From $20 Learn More

A first look at the new LEGO Star Wars 2021 sets: X-Wing, Tie Fighter, more

Read more Learn More
Review

Review: Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox X|S and other storage options [Video]

Learn More
From $15

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC $80, Ryzen 7 3700X $280, more

$80 Learn More