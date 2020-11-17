Cole Haan’s Early Black Friday Deals take 50% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, outerwear, more

Cole Haan’s Black Friday Early Access Sale is here with 50% off sitewide, including new arrivals and clearance. Gift items they will love with exceptional deals on popular boots, sneakers, dress shoes, outerwear, accessories, and more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Gramercy Chelsea Boots for men that are currently marked down to $135. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $300. This style is available in three color options and it features a cushioned footbed to help promote comfort. You can easily wear these shoes with jeans or dress pants alike and the leather detailing will elevate any look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Hiker boots are very on-trend for this season and Cole Haan has several great options. Our top pick is the women’s ZEROGRAND Explore Hiker Boots that are marked down to $196 and originally were priced at $280. This style pairs perfectly with all of your fall and winter leggings. Plus, they’re waterproof and come in six fun color options too.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hautelook Barbour Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off jackets, vests, and more.

