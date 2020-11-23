Our exclusive code drops the ECOFLOW DELTA 1300 Power Station to $1,024 (15% off)

We have partnered with Wellbots to offer you the ECOFLOW DELTA 1300 Power Station for $1,024 shipped with the code 9TO5ECO at checkout. Normally $1,200, today’s deal drops an additional $75 off the going rate at Amazon and Home Depot, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find six AC outlets capable of outputting 1800W of power (with 3300W surge), which is more than enough to run a small fridge, coffee maker, microwave, or other household appliance while you’re off-grid. The 1260Wh capacity ensures it can run for quite a while before it’s time to recharge, and when it does die, you’ll be able to go from 0 to 80% in an hour, with the other 20% finishing off in around 1.6 total hours with a supported charger. Plus, with the ability to power up to 13 devices simultaneously, this will be your go-to portable battery anytime you leave the house for an extended period of time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
More about the ECOFLOW Delta 1300 Power Station:
- Equipped with large invertor load, which can power most home appliances and heavy duty DIY tools under 1800W (3300W Surge, PURE SINE WAVE) : like TV, Fridge, Coffee Machine, Microwave Oven, CPAP, Drill and Saw. With 1260Wh capacity, EFDELTA can be truly a backup generator that keeps the lights, fridges running for hours.
- EFDELTA can be recharged from 0% to 80% in 1 hour and to 100% in 1.6 hours. X-STREAM TECHNOLOGY: ECOFLOW patented X-Stream Technology empowers EFDELTA recharged at 10 times the speed of most portable power stations in the market with just a standard AC cable. (NO HEAVY, BULKY ADAPTOR or BRICK).
- EFDELTA fits with every port you’ll ever need to power any devices anywhere, so you will feel always right at home. For example, EFDELTA can power following 13 devices simultaneously: 6x AC OUTLETS: Fridge, TV, Light, Fry Pan, Blender and Coffee Machine; 2x 60W USB-C: MacBook Pro and Nintendo Switch; 4x USB-A (2 normal+2 fast charge): Smart Phones, Speaker and Tablets; 1x 13.6V CAR PORT: Car Fridge or Vacuum Cleaner.
