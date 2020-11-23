Our exclusive code drops the ECOFLOW DELTA 1300 Power Station to $1,024 (15% off)

We have partnered with Wellbots to offer you the ECOFLOW DELTA 1300 Power Station for $1,024 shipped with the code 9TO5ECO at checkout. Normally $1,200, today’s deal drops an additional $75 off the going rate at Amazon and Home Depot, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find six AC outlets capable of outputting 1800W of power (with 3300W surge), which is more than enough to run a small fridge, coffee maker, microwave, or other household appliance while you’re off-grid. The 1260Wh capacity ensures it can run for quite a while before it’s time to recharge, and when it does die, you’ll be able to go from 0 to 80% in an hour, with the other 20% finishing off in around 1.6 total hours with a supported charger. Plus, with the ability to power up to 13 devices simultaneously, this will be your go-to portable battery anytime you leave the house for an extended period of time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More about the ECOFLOW Delta 1300 Power Station:

Equipped with large invertor load, which can power most home appliances and heavy duty DIY tools under 1800W (3300W Surge, PURE SINE WAVE) : like TV, Fridge, Coffee Machine, Microwave Oven, CPAP, Drill and Saw. With 1260Wh capacity, EFDELTA can be truly a backup generator that keeps the lights, fridges running for hours.

EFDELTA can be recharged from 0% to 80% in 1 hour and to 100% in 1.6 hours. X-STREAM TECHNOLOGY: ECOFLOW patented X-Stream Technology empowers EFDELTA recharged at 10 times the speed of most portable power stations in the market with just a standard AC cable. (NO HEAVY, BULKY ADAPTOR or BRICK).

EFDELTA fits with every port you’ll ever need to power any devices anywhere, so you will feel always right at home. For example, EFDELTA can power following 13 devices simultaneously: 6x AC OUTLETS: Fridge, TV, Light, Fry Pan, Blender and Coffee Machine; 2x 60W USB-C: MacBook Pro and Nintendo Switch; 4x USB-A (2 normal+2 fast charge): Smart Phones, Speaker and Tablets; 1x 13.6V CAR PORT: Car Fridge or Vacuum Cleaner.

