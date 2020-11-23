iOttie smartphone car mounts and Qi chargers from $15

Amazon is discounting a selection of iOttie car mounts and accessories for Black Friday with up to 50% off regular going rates. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the iTap 2 Magnetic Dashboard Mount at $15.30 after the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s nearly 50% off the regular going rate and a new all-time low. One of iOttie’s latest car mounts sports a complete redesign, which includes a rotating ball joint so you can get your device at just the right angle. Works with all smartphones and most cases. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Other notable iOttie deals:

Our Black Friday guide continues to be the place for all the best deals on smart home tech, Amazon’s first-party devices, and much more. That includes a great price on Echo speakers, which features the very first price drop on the new Echo Dot this Black Friday season. Head over to our coverage on this page for more details.

iOttie iTap 2 features:

  • RARE EARTH MAGNETS: Features two strong hold magnets powerful enough to handle any phone
  • METAL PLATE OPTIONS: provides a choice of an inner and outer metal plate; Each plate uses an adhesive tape to attach to select mounting location and is easily removable
  • ROTATING ANGLES: provides a rotating ball joint to help provide 360 degree viewing angles to allow the user an enhanced view of their smartphone or GPS Device

