Nordstrom’s Cyber Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of items: Cole Haan, Nike, more

Nordstrom’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of top brands during its Cyber Event. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on Cole Haan, Nike, Travis Matthew, Hunter, ECCO, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Plus, Nordstrom offers free holiday gift wrapping too. Our top pick for men from this sale is the Cole Haan Melton Coat that’s marked down to $138. For comparison, this coat was originally priced at $275. This stylish coat has a timeless design you can wear for years to come and would make a phenomenal holiday gift. It’s water-proof and features large cargo pockets that are zippered to store essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Ray-Ban Black Friday Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal from this event is the women’s UGG Classic Mini Boots that are currently marked down to $100, which is $60 off the original rate. These shoes will easily become a go-to in their wardrobe for fall and winter. Plus, you can wear them with jeans or leggings alike.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!