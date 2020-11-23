Timbuk2 In the Bag Sale takes up to 50% off top selling bags: MacBook backpacks, more

Timbuk2’s In the Bag Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide including its best-selling bags. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Parker Commuter Backpack that’s currently marked down to $149. For comparison, this backpack was originally priced at $219. It can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and it’s great for commuting with extra reflective detailing to keep you noticeable in low light. This is a fantastic option for work, school, and traveling. Plus, you can choose from three color options and it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another top pick from this sale is the Division Laptop Backpack that’s currently marked down to $85 and regularly is priced at $119. This style also fits a 15-inch MacBook and is expandable to fit all of your gear. It’s also water-resistant and has a luggage pass-through space for convienience. Rated 4/5 stars and you can choose from five colors.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

