Black Friday strikes AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags as low as $11

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags discounted as low as $11. Our favorite happens to be the AmazonBasics Campus Backpack for $12.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This offer shaves 22% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. Amazon’s minimalistic, yet fashionable backpack provides an affordable way to refresh your current bag. It’s made with school and work in mind, meaning there’s room for any modern MacBook, similarly-sized PC, or Chromebook. A water-resistant exterior ensures that contents remain dry even if you get caught in the rain. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags up to $54 off.

More bag deals:

Haven’t found the right solution yet? No worries, swing by our roundup of Timbuk2’s In the Bag Sale. There you’ll find a several more options to choose from with up to 50% off MacBook backpacks and more. One example includes Timbuk2’s Parker Commuter Backpack at $70 off, but that’s only the beginning.

AmazonBasics Campus Backpack features:

  • Campus backpack for school, work, travel, and more
  • Padded compartment for laptops up to 15 inches such as Macbook, Dell, HP and more
  • Spacious main compartment, two side pockets, and one zipper pocket
  • Adjustable padded straps for easy daily wear
  • Durable water-resistant exterior and secure two-way zipper closure
  • Dimensions: 18.8″ x 11.8″ x 6″ (LxWxH)

