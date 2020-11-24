Amazon’s Brita Gold Box takes up to 30% off water pitchers at $24.50

-
Up to 30% $24.50+

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Brita Water Pitchers and Bottles. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Brita Everyday 10-Cup Pitcher for $24.49. As a comparison, it typically goes for $35 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model ships with a filter and provides up to 10-cups of clean drinking water at a time. The pitcher itself has a built-in handle, and will notify you when a filter change is needed. Each “LongLast” filter can provide around six months of use at a time. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Brita 32-ounce Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle for $24.49. As a comparison, you’d usually find it listed for around $35 with today’s deal marking the best price we’ve ever tracked. This water bottle features a stainless steel design and 32-ounce capacity, making it a great option for toting around water that will stay cold for “up to 24-hours.” There’s a locking lid, as well, to help cutdown on any leaks along the way. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Brita water filters. Our Home Goods guide has even more notable promotions on-going from the week.

Brita Everyday Pitcher features:

Drink healthier, great tasting tap water with this BPA free Brita 10 cup water pitcher. With the Advanced filter technology, Brita cuts the taste and odor of chlorine to deliver great tasting water, and is certified to reduce copper, cadmium and mercury impurities, which can adversely affect your health over time. The Brita water pitcher’s flip top lid makes refilling a breeze and just a glance at the sticker filter indicator lets you know when it is time to change the Brita replacement filter. This large water pitcher comes with 1 LongLast Water Filter, which should be changed every 120 gallons or about 6 months for best results. Start drinking healthier, great tasting water with Brita today.

