Begin your 3D printing journey with a new low on the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 PRO, now $180

Today only, Woot is offering the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 PRO 3D Printer for $179.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it goes for $236 at Amazon normally and today’s deal saves you 23% from its regular going rate. If you’ve been wanting to dip your feet in the 3D printing waters, this is a great choice. The Ender-3 PRO is an upgraded version of the Ender 3 with the same performance, though you’ll find new components and more accessories available here. Not sure what to 3D print? Simon detailed some of the first projects he started with and how to come up with your own, so be sure to give that a read. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up an extra 1kg of PLA filament so you can keep printing as the ideas come. It’s available for $23 at Amazon and this gives you essentially 2.2-pounds of extra filament, which is more than enough to print plenty of projects.

Want to start 3D printing, but looking for a smaller machine to begin with? The Monoprice Mini Delta 3D Printer is a great option. It’ll cost $160 at Amazon right now and it delivers a 110x110x120mm base which is great for printing smaller projects.

SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 PRO 3D Printer features:

A new state of the art “C-MAG” magnetic sticker is designed for Ender-3 PRO, it is completely removable, flexible and can better adhere to the platform. Once the model is finished printing, remove the magnetic upper from the lower and bend or flex the print surface to watch the model effortlessly pop off the printing surface.

