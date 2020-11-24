Begin your 3D printing journey with a new low on the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 PRO, now $180

-
wootCreality3D Printers
23% off $180

Today only, Woot is offering the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 PRO 3D Printer for $179.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it goes for $236 at Amazon normally and today’s deal saves you 23% from its regular going rate. If you’ve been wanting to dip your feet in the 3D printing waters, this is a great choice. The Ender-3 PRO is an upgraded version of the Ender 3 with the same performance, though you’ll find new components and more accessories available here. Not sure what to 3D print? Simon detailed some of the first projects he started with and how to come up with your own, so be sure to give that a read. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up an extra 1kg of PLA filament so you can keep printing as the ideas come. It’s available for $23 at Amazon and this gives you essentially 2.2-pounds of extra filament, which is more than enough to print plenty of projects.

Want to start 3D printing, but looking for a smaller machine to begin with? The Monoprice Mini Delta 3D Printer is a great option. It’ll cost $160 at Amazon right now and it delivers a 110x110x120mm base which is great for printing smaller projects.

SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 PRO 3D Printer features:

A new state of the art “C-MAG” magnetic sticker is designed for Ender-3 PRO, it is completely removable, flexible and can better adhere to the platform. Once the model is finished printing, remove the magnetic upper from the lower and bend or flex the print surface to watch the model effortlessly pop off the printing surface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Creality

3D Printers

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

ecobee3 lite packs HomeKit support, two room sensors, m...
Woot 1-day Android smartphone sale: Galaxy S10 $420, No...
AirPods Pro offer ‘Hey Siri’, stellar ANC, ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live include an official 9W Qi ...
Woot Black Friday 2018: Prime-only perks, timed deals a...
Dyson’s UP13 Ball Vacuum drops to $135 shipped (R...
Score the Withings Activité Steel Fitness Tracker for...
Shop this refurb HP OMEN gaming computer sale with deal...
Show More Comments

Related

$140

Polaroid’s SNAP Touch 2.0 Instant Camera hits Amazon low at $114 (Reg. $140)

$112 Learn More

All-new 3Doodler PRO+ pen can draw objects using metal, wood, more

Order Now! Learn More
40% off

ORIA’s 120-in-1 precision screwdriver kit drops by 40% to $18 Prime shipped

$18 Learn More
60% off

Rockport’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, more

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $100

De’Longhi’s Radiating Space Heater makes an office or game room cozy: $77 (Reg. $100)

$77 Learn More
Save up to 50%

V-MODA’s popular Crossfade 2 headphones drop to $300 (Save $50), more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Up to 35%

Greenworks Black Friday sale up to 35% off: Lawn Mower $201, Snow Thrower $227, more

Shop now! Learn More
25% off

Early Black Friday indoor plant and succulent deals from $13.50 at Amazon (Up to 25% off)

$13.50+ Learn More