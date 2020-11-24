Finish Line’s Cyber Week Deals take 25% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Finish Line Cyber Week Deals start now with 25% off select styles with promo code 25NOW at checkout. Find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and much more, just in time for the holidays. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoes for men. They’re currently on sale for $75, which is down from its original rate of $120. These shoes are cushioned to promote comfort and slightly curved to give you a quick step. This style is available in six color options and they are designed to be lightweight. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Finish Line customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Nike Essential Quarter-Zip Pullover is a trendy option for holiday gifting. This stylish sweatshirt can be worn year-round with jeans, leggings, or shorts alike. It’s currently marked down to $49 and regularly is priced at $65.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Lululemon Black Friday Teaser Sale that’s offering deals starting at $9.

