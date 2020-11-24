KEEN’s Early Black Friday Deals offer up to 50% off styles from $25

-
50% off From $25

KEEN Out the Door Days takes up to 50% off select styles of boots, sandals, and hiking sneakers. Prices are as marked. Orders of $75 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale are the Austin Casual Leather Boots for men. These stylish boots were designed for the outdoors with durable material and a supportive structure. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $113. These boots can be worn with casual wear or when heading out for hikes. They’re also waterproof and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. You can choose from two color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from KEEN.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Rockport’s Black Friday Sale is live with up to 60% off including deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, slippers, and more.

