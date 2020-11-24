Sauder’s lockable Boulevard Café Wall Cabinet hits new low of $52.50, more up to 42% off

Today at Amazon we’ve identified a few notable Sauder deals up to 42% off. Our top pick is the Boulevard Café Metal Wall Cabinet for $52.49 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $0.50. This fashionable wall cabinet features shelving, hanging racks, and more. A lockable cabinet provides an added layer of security, an option that could come in handy if you plan to rent your home out from time to time. It’s also bound to prove useful if you have little ones running around. The entire thing is comprised of metal, helping make it a durable solution that’s built to last for years to come. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Sauder deals priced from $49.

More Sauder deals:

Keep the ball rolling by adding one of Amazon’s premium dry-erase boards to your setup. Yesterday’s discounts are still live and priced from $54. These are made of glass, feature borderless designs, and are bound to look great in a home office. Swing by our post to see them for yourself.

Sauder Boulevard Café Metal Wall Cabinet features:

Hidden storage behind door for those things you don’t want to display

Key lock for secure storage

Perforated metal door for an extra touch of style

Two open shelves for storage and display

Powder coated metal construction for durability

