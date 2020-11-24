Stay toasty with TaoTronics’ Space Heater at new Amazon low: $51 (25% off)

TaoTronics is now offering 9to5Toys readers a special deal on its TT-HE001 Home Space Heater. Just in time for the coldest months of the year, you can now score the the highly-rated heating solution at 25% off the going rate. If you’re looking to make the home office a warmer or to keep the basement a little more cozy, today’s exclusive offer on TaoTronics TT-HE001 Home Space Heater is worth a closer look. Head below for and exclusive promo code and more details. 

The official TaoTronics Amazon storefront is now offering the TT-HE001 Home Space Heater for $50.99 shipped. Simply clip the $5 on-page coupon and apply code 9to5UYCH at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $68 at Amazon, and rarely ever going for less, this is 25% off and the best price we can find. 

The TaoTronics TT-HE001 Home Space Heater is designed to “quickly and evenly” heat up your space with 1500-watts of built-in power. The compact unit measures 6.3- x 6.14- x 16.18- inches making it easy to move from space to space if you so desire, while built-in overheating and tip-over protection sensors add peace of mind when stepping out of the room or for use while sleeping. Alongside an included remote control (on-board touch and digital LED display controls also available), TaoTronics has employed a 12-hour timer and auto shut-off as additional safety precautions. 

It is rated for 200 square foot rooms along with a wide angle oscillation said to increase heat distribution by 20%. But users also have the choice between three heating modes including the energy-saving ECO option which will automatically adjust the heat based an ambient room temperatures. 

More on the TaoTronics TT-HE001 Space Heater:

Survive the winter chill with this small yet powerful TaoTronics Space Heater. Equipped with ceramic heating elements and 1500-watts of power, you can enjoy gratifying warmth in just a few seconds, and widespread oscillation provides a 20% wider heating range to heat yourself and your family without squandering heat. What’s in the Box: 1 x TaoTronics PTC Space Heater (Model: TT-HE001), 1 x User Guide, 1 x Remote Control (The remote needs the battery to activate, and the battery is not included in the package)

