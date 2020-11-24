Tegu Building Blocks offer a toxic-free design from $9.50, today only

-
Up to 35% $9.50+

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Tegu Building Blocks with deals from $9.49. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 14-piece Tegu Magnetic Wooden Block Set for $26.59. As a comparison, it typically goes for $35 and today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in months. Tegu blocks are made with “no lead, no plastic, non-toxic, water-based lacquer finish, and no small parts.” That makes them suitable for even the youngest builders. Designed to support fine motor skill development, pattern recognition, balance, and sense of play. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Tegu magnetic blocks at varying price points. Swing by our LEGO Black Friday roundup for even more deals from $8 to put under the tree this year.

Tegu Magnetic Wooden Blocks feature:

  • The 14-Piece Set is the perfect introduction to Tegu and the perfect gift for special occasions. Start your Tegu collection with this great starter set and begin discovering your inner builder today. Fully Compatible with ALL other Tegu Magnetic Wooden Set
  • Brilliantly simple and premium heirloom-quality toy that will last for generations
  • Curiously attractive and perfect for those seeking toys supporting open-ended and unscripted play

