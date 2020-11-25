Amazon offers 50% off Allure Beauty Subscription Box for $11.50 ($100+ value)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon’s offering the Allure Beauty Subscription Box for $11.50. That’s 50% off off the regular rate and an Amazon all-time low. If you have a beauty guru on your list or want to try out new products, this box is a great option. The box comes with free delivery and inside you will receive 6 items with 3 of them being full-size. Plus, it features the latest and most popular brands of makeup and skincare including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tarte, NYX, and many more. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 5,100 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

A great stocking stuffer idea is the Wet Brush Shower Detangler for $8 Prime shipped in the color black sparkle. This brush is great for detangling hair when wet and can be used on all hair types. With over 3,000 reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars.

Finally, you will want to check out the Ultra Holiday Gift List as well as check out our fashion guide with an array of Back Friday sales from top brands.

Allure Beauty Subscription Box features:

  • Allure’s monthly beauty box offers top-trending, editor-tested makeup and beauty picks with a $100+ value for only $23.
  • Top products selected by Allure editorial experts (we test more than 50,000 products a year)
  • At least 3 full-size products in every box (great value)
  • A mini-mag that features tips and exclusive offers for our subscribers. You can skip or cancel anytime

