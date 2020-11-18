The Ulta 2020 Holiday Gift Guide is officially here with hundreds of top brands included. Ulta hasn’t officially announced its Black Friday deals yet, but based on last year’s offerings, we can predict that they will offer up to 50% off top brands. From hair care to makeup, this year’s guide has everything for the beauty guru. So if you have a beauty lover on your list, you can find deals on MAC, Too Faced, Tarte, and many more. Plus, you can warm up to free candles with a $50 fragrance purchase and receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our favorite items from the Ulta Holiday Gift Guide.

Ulta Black Friday Hours

Ulta will be closed this year for Thanksgiving, which is new for the brand. However, they will re-open their doors on Black Friday at 6 am.

Ulta’s Top Gifts

One of the most notable gift items for the holiday season is the MAC limited Edition Surefire Mini Lipsticks. Inside this set, you will receive 12 lipsticks with a range of colors from pink to burgundy. At an over $158 value, it’s priced at $78 and comes in a beautiful gift box.

Another notable item for the holiday season is the Dyson Supersonic Limited Edition Gift Set. The very popular Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with the fastest drying it’s said to have. It also comes with a 1.4-inch round brush, detangling comb, smoothing nozzle, non-slip mat, and travel bag. This would make an impeccable option for the holiday season and we also have an entire guide for this hair dryer here.

Gifts Under $50

Kylie Cosmetics is very trendy for the holiday season and a popular brand. One of our top picks is the Holiday Break-Apart Eyeshadow Palette Duo is priced at $38. The palette comes in warm or cool tones and you get six shadows. This would also make a great stocking stuffer as well.

However, if you’re looking for a fragrance gift, the Ultra Holiday Gift Guide is offering the Estee Lauder Treasure Set for $35. This fragrance set is designed to be loved during the holidays and all year long. It comes with four perfumes in travel sizes and it’s placed in a luxurious gift box.

Gift Ideas for Men

If you have a man on your list, the Jack Black Triple Play Gift Set. This includes the Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser, Double-Duty Face Moisturizer, Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser, and it comes in a gift box. This is a $71 value and it’s priced at $49.

