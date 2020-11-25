Upgrade to a king bed from $123 with Amazon’s Black Friday deals (Up to 38% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2020ZinusNovogratz
38% off From $123

Today at Amazon we’ve unfurled a nice variety of Novogratz and Zinus mattresses, bed frames, and more on sale from $123. Our top pick is the Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame for $179 shipped. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and marks the best offer we’ve tracked in months. This bed frame boasts an industrial design that can blend well in a variety of settings. Both its headboard and footboard feature decorative round finial posts that aim to take the look of your room to the next level. This sturdy metal-framed solution doesn’t require a box spring, helping usher in a simpler assembly process. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bedding deals up to 38% off.

More bedding deals:

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out the Walker Edison TV stand discounts we just posted. Amazon shoppers can bag up to 36% in savings, and pricing starts at $100. Our favorite from the bunch is its Modern White Oak TV Stand at $60 off, but that’s only one of many deals there.

Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame features:

  • Industrial modern design. Headboard and footboard feature decorative round finial posts
  • Product overall dimensions – 82.5” L x 78” W x 42.5” H | Headboard only dimensions – 29″ H x 78″ W | Footboard only dimensions – 26″ H x 78″ W | Two base heights – 6” or 11” Clearance underneath | Weight limit – 500 lbs. | Weight – 60 lbs.
  • Does not require a box spring or additional foundation
  • Sturdy metal frame Construction with metal side rails for stability and durability

