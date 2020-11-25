Walker Edison TV stand discounts are up to 36% off at Amazon, priced from $100

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2020Walker Edison
36% off From $100

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a nice selection of Walker Edison TV stands discounted up to 36% off. Our favorite is the Walker Edison Modern White Oak TV Stand for $239.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is the best we’ve tracked since April. This standout TV stand boasts a modern look that’s bound to class up nearly any space. It’s built with up to 78-inch televisions in mind, making it a forward-thinking pick that’s ready to embrace a bigger screen down the line. Measurements work out to 24- by 70- by 16-inches and cable management holes are pre-made to ensure your setup looks sleek from the start. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more TV stands from $100.

More Walker Edison TV stands:

Now that your living room is more cozy, why not allow yourself to enjoy it more by snagging Weber’s Connect Smart Grilling Hub? With it you’ll be able to sit back and relax while waiting for the notification telling you that your food is ready. It’s fallen to $95, allowing you to cash in on $35 of savings while also nabbing it at an all-time low.

Walker Edison Modern TV Stand features:

  • Dimensions: 24″ H x 70″ L x 16″ W
  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand
  • Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction
  • Adjustable shelves
  • For TV’s up to 78″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Black Friday 2020 Walker Edison

About the Author

PDP Pokemon Charizard Switch Starter Kit matching Amazo...
Motorola’s Black Friday sale takes up to $400 of ...
Metal Samsung BAR Flash Drives start at $8, delivering ...
DEWALT’s miter saw, lighted tool bag, rotary hamm...
Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker $4...
Save up to 27% on Lutron Caseta HomeKit dimmer switches...
AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 12 mini FR...
Black Friday game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go, Genesi...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – TVs: VIZIO 70″ 4K $478, Element 50″ 4K $200, more from $150

Learn More
$1,302 off

Samsung Serif and Terrace 4K TVs return to all-time lows for Black Friday (Up to $1,302 off)

From $800 Learn More
Save $600

Stealthily cloak the big screen with a Samsung Frame TV from $478 (Up to $600 off)

From $478 Learn More

SKIL’s 20V Cordless Angle Grinder strikes new Amazon low of $70, more tools from $30

From $30 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 25, 2020 – Beats Black Friday sale, Apple Watch Series 5 $250 off, more

Listen now
50% off

Save big during Docker’s Black Friday Sale with 50% off sitewide + deals from just $20 shipped

From $20 Learn More
40% off

PDP Pokemon Charizard Switch Starter Kit matching Amazon low: $15 (40% off) + more

$15 Learn More
Up to $400 off

Motorola’s Black Friday sale takes up to $400 of Android smartphones from $120

$120+ Learn More