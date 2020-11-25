Walker Edison TV stand discounts are up to 36% off at Amazon, priced from $100

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a nice selection of Walker Edison TV stands discounted up to 36% off. Our favorite is the Walker Edison Modern White Oak TV Stand for $239.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is the best we’ve tracked since April. This standout TV stand boasts a modern look that’s bound to class up nearly any space. It’s built with up to 78-inch televisions in mind, making it a forward-thinking pick that’s ready to embrace a bigger screen down the line. Measurements work out to 24- by 70- by 16-inches and cable management holes are pre-made to ensure your setup looks sleek from the start. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more TV stands from $100.

Now that your living room is more cozy, why not allow yourself to enjoy it more by snagging Weber’s Connect Smart Grilling Hub? With it you’ll be able to sit back and relax while waiting for the notification telling you that your food is ready. It’s fallen to $95, allowing you to cash in on $35 of savings while also nabbing it at an all-time low.

Walker Edison Modern TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 24″ H x 70″ L x 16″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

Adjustable shelves

For TV’s up to 78″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

