Canon Black Friday sale takes up to 45% refurbs: T7 DSLR bundle $359, more

Canon has kicked off its annual Black Friday refurbished sale with deals on cameras, lenses, and accessories. You can save as much as 45% off original prices with today’s deals marking some of the best offers we’ve tracked all-time. Free shipping is available on everything this year. Canon famously offers one of the best refurbished programs out there, with a full 1-year warranty across the board and a promise of “comprehensive quality assurance inspections, replacing any needed parts with genuine equipment.” Head below for all of our top picks.

Headlining today is the EOS Rebel T7 DSLR with 18-55 and 75-300mm lenses for $359. As a comparison, this bundle originally sold for $650. Amazon is charging $399 for the 18-55mm bundle, alone. This camera sports a 24.1MP sensor and offers two lenses with a wide overall focal range, ensuring that you can capture just about any memory. It’ll record 1080p footage, making it great for recording major life events, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For a more robust offering, consider picking up the EOS RP RF Mirrorless Camera with 24-240mm lens for $1,199. This model originally sold for closer to $1,700 and currently is listed around $1,500 at Amazon in new condition. This model features a 26.2MP full-frame sensor, a large display on the backside, and “excellent low-light performance.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on cameras and lenses. If you’re interested in checking out a dedicated shooter for the new year, going the refurbished route from Canon is a great way to score a camera without breaking the bank.

Canon Rebel T7 features:

24 1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor with is 100–6400 (H: 12800)

Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC technology

9-Point AF system and AI Servo AF

Optical Viewfinder with approx 95% viewing coverage

