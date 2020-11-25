DJI Mavic Air 2 bundle includes $910 worth of gear for $799

B&H is currently offering the DJI Mavic Air 2 Quadcopter bundled with several accessories for $799 shipped. With an included anti-collision light and cleaning kit, this package usually fetches $910 altogether, with today’s offer saving you $111. This also marks one of the first offers of any kind on one of DJI’s latest releases. Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. Plus, the bundled gear gives you a Lume Cube light, optics cleaning kit, and Nanuk waterproof case to store everything in. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the DJI game, going with its new Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundle at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra accessories, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ.

Then for even more price cuts, be sure to swing by our coverage of the DJI Black Friday sale. There are plenty of other offers available right now ahead of Friday, including some of the best prices to date on Mavic Mini, gimbals, and more.

DJI Mavic Air 2

Shoot breathtaking aerial videos with this DJI Mavic Air 2 drone. The camera has a 0.5-inch image sensor for precise photos at 48.0MP and quality 4K video recordings, while the cinematic capture feature offers hyperlapse and QuickShots capabilities for optimal results. This DJI Mavic Air 2 drone has ActiveTrack technology to deliver smooth obstacle avoidance for effortless control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!