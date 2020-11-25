Save big during Docker’s Black Friday Sale with 50% off sitewide + deals from just $20 shipped

The Docker’s Black Friday Sale polishes your wardrobe and gift list with 50% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, Dockers is offering up to 60% off its Alpha collection. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Elevate your look with the Ultimate Chino Pants that are currently marked down to $33 and originally were priced at $66. This style comes in four versatile color options and the fabric is infused with stretch to add comfort as well as mobility. They also feature a stylish straight leg that’s trendy and flattering. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dockers or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finish your look with the Grant Chelsea Boots that are currently on sale for $45. To compare, these boots were originally priced at $90. This style is timeless to wear for years to come and can be worn with jeans or dress pants alike.

Our top picks from Dockers include:

Finally, be sure to check out Oakley’s Cyber Week Event that’s offering up to 50% off best-selling sunglasses, goggles, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!