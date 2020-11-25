Epson’s slim PowerLite Projector hits second-best price yet at $550.50 (Reg. $700)

-
Black Friday 2020Home TheaterProjectorsEpsonAmaszon
Reg. $700 $550.50

Amazon is offering the Epson PowerLite 1781W Projector for $550.42 shipped. That’s roughly $150 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and marks the second-best price we have tracked. This Epson offering sets itself apart from many with a slim form-factor that weighs only four pounds. Despite this it manages to wield 3,200 lumens of brightness and a 1280 by 800 resolution. Connectivity options include HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings easily cover the AmazonBasics Tilting Projector Mount at under $20. It’s a solid choice for keeping your new projector off the table. This unit boasts a universal system that allows it to fit almost every projector on the market.

Some may prefer to spend more to garner 4K. If you’re one of those folks, we’ve got you covered with some ViewSonic’s 4K solutions up to $270 off. Leading the pack is its True 4K Projector for $900. Believe it or not, it can create a 300-inch screen if you have a wall that’s large enough. Swing by the full post to see what else is available.

Epson PowerLite 1781W Projector features:

  • Lightweight and travel friendly – thin as a laptop; weighs just 4 lb
  • Look for two numbers – 3,200 lumens Color Brightness for more accurate, vivid color and 3,200 lumens White Brightness for well-lit rooms
  • Sharp images – WXGA resolution (1280 x 800); offers 2x more resolution than SVGA for HD-quality presentations;Projector is compatible with PC and Mac computers
  • Includes a high-speed LAN module for wireless connectivity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Black Friday 2020

Home Theater

Projectors Epson Amaszon

About the Author

Disney Black Friday deals now live from $5: Toys 40% of...
Upgrade to a king bed from $123 with Amazon’s Bla...
simplehuman Black Friday sale up to 25% off hands-free ...
Walker Edison TV stand discounts are up to 36% off at A...
DEWALT’s miter saw, lighted tool bag, rotary hamm...
AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 12 mini FR...
Black Friday game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go, Genesi...
Grill comfortably this winter with Weber’s Connec...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $270

ViewSonic’s True 4K Projector creates a 300-inch screen, more up to $270 off for Black Friday

From $900 Learn More

New Epson Smart Laser Projector is portable, wields Android TV, more

Order Now! Learn More

Samsung Premiere Smart Projector lineup now available with HDR10+ support, 4K, more

Order Now! Learn More

New Philips PicoPix portable projectors weigh under 2 pounds, feature USB-C, more

Learn More
Reg. $6,000

LG’s 4K HDR projector offers a 120-inch screen from just 8-inches away: $5,199 (Reg. $6,000)

$5,199 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

Learn More