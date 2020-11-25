Epson’s slim PowerLite Projector hits second-best price yet at $550.50 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is offering the Epson PowerLite 1781W Projector for $550.42 shipped. That’s roughly $150 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and marks the second-best price we have tracked. This Epson offering sets itself apart from many with a slim form-factor that weighs only four pounds. Despite this it manages to wield 3,200 lumens of brightness and a 1280 by 800 resolution. Connectivity options include HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings easily cover the AmazonBasics Tilting Projector Mount at under $20. It’s a solid choice for keeping your new projector off the table. This unit boasts a universal system that allows it to fit almost every projector on the market.

Some may prefer to spend more to garner 4K. If you’re one of those folks, we’ve got you covered with some ViewSonic’s 4K solutions up to $270 off. Leading the pack is its True 4K Projector for $900. Believe it or not, it can create a 300-inch screen if you have a wall that’s large enough. Swing by the full post to see what else is available.

Epson PowerLite 1781W Projector features:

Lightweight and travel friendly – thin as a laptop; weighs just 4 lb

Look for two numbers – 3,200 lumens Color Brightness for more accurate, vivid color and 3,200 lumens White Brightness for well-lit rooms

Sharp images – WXGA resolution (1280 x 800); offers 2x more resolution than SVGA for HD-quality presentations;Projector is compatible with PC and Mac computers

Includes a high-speed LAN module for wireless connectivity

