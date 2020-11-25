Govee Black Friday sale starts at $9.50 with smart RGB LED strips, hygrometer/thermometers, more

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday sale. One of our favorite discounts is this 16.4-foot Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $22.09 Prime shipped. This saves you 15% and is the best available. If you’ve been searching for a way to give your home a visual upgrade this Black Friday, look no further. Govee’s RGB LED strip is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, offering you voice-controlled lighting on a budget. Plus, the mobile app makes it super simple to change the color, brightness, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Looking for other smart home gear? Well, head below for a few more of our favorites, or swing by Govee’s landing page to view everything on sale.

Other Govee Black Friday deals:

If you prefer higher-end smart lights, Philips Hue is currently on sale for Black Friday as well. There’s up to 30% savings to be had right now, and you’ll even find the brand-new lightstrip, as well as other HomeKit gear on sale.

Govee RGB LED Strip features:

Voice control: works with alexa & google assistant

App control: supports multicolor and 7 scene modes

Music mode: sync to beat of songs via built-in mic

Multi-scene application: for room, ceiling, cabinet

Easy to install: stick on clean and dry surfaces

