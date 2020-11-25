Philips Hue Black Friday sale takes up to 30% off latest HomeKit bulbs, lightstrips, more

Philips Hue is launching its Black Friday sale today, with up to 30% off a selection of its smart home lights, starter kits, and accessories. Amazon is matching many of the price cuts, and offering deals of its own, as well. Our top pick is the new Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus at $59.99 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Down from $80, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. With the added perk of Bluetooth connectivity, the latest Lightstrip Plus is just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6-feet of multicolor illumination with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 220 customers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other Philips Hue Black Friday deals:

Speaking of HomeKit smart lighting, the Nanoleaf Black Friday sale is now live with a rare chance to take 10% off sitewide. With offers on its latest Shapes lighting panels and more, it’s worth checking out everything in the sale to add some flair into your setup. Or just dive into our smart home guide for more.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

