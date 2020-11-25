Nanoleaf is kicking off its Black Friday sale today and taking 10% off nearly its entire collection of smart home lights and accessories. The only exclusions here are the new Essentials devices. Shipping varies per order. Headlining is the new Shapes Hexagon HomeKit Lighting Set at $179.99. Down from its usual $200 going rate, this is only the second discount we’ve seen and matches the all-time low. As the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Hexagon panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes. Rated 5/5 stars so far and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for all of our top picks.

Another highlight from the Nanoleaf Black Friday sale is the new Shapes Mini Triangles at $107.99. Down from $120, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low and a rare chance to score the brand’s latest. These miniature lights won’t be as eye-catching as the mainstays in Nanoleaf’s lineup, but can work on their own or in conjunction with other Shapes lighting panels for even more unique patterns. Rated 5/5 stars so far.

As we outlined in our best smart home Black Friday roundup, Nanoleaf will be clearing out inventory on previous-generation lighting kits for those who sign up for its newsletter. There will be up to 30% in savings on the original Aurora lighting panels and other select bundles. But otherwise, just take advantage of the 10% off sitewide discount now and get your shopping done ahead of Black Friday.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.

