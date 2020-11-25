UGG Closet takes up to 75% off hundreds of styles from $15: Boots, slippers, more

The UGG Closet is now open for five days with up to 75% off hundreds of styles including boots, sneakers, slippers, socks, home items, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. For men, the Freamon Weather Chukka Boots are currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $140. These versatile boots come in two color options and can be worn with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike. Plus, they’re waterproof and have a lamb leather lining to promote warmth. This is also a best-selling shoe for UGG and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump to find additional deals from UGG.

Our top picks for men include:

You will also want to check out the Mini Bailey Corduroy Bow Boots that are marked down to $120, which is $30 off the original rate. These boots feature an adorable bow backing and shearling lining that adds a warm component. They also pair nicely with jeans or leggings alike.

Our top picks for women include:

